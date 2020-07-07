El Paso: Shooting and Stabbing on Titanic

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Northeast Regional Command Center officers responded to a shooting and stabbing call at 4526 Titanic. Upon arrival they encountered a large group of persons, adults and children standing in the roadway arguing. Amongst the group was the victim of

an assault, a stabbing victim and a man with a gunshot wound. Crimes Against Persons detectives were requested to the scene.

The investigation revealed the assault victim, 44-year old Patricia Molina approached an unruly group and asked them to quiet down. Molina was punched in the face by 24 –year old Samuel Ozuna which prompted 27 –year old Walter Villareal to go to her aid. Another 24 year old male in Ozuna’s company confronted Villareal and stabbed him multiple times. Villareal, a concealed handgun carrier, pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot his attacker. Villareal was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the stab wounds. Molina did not require medical attention. Ozuna was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Assault under a $1,000 bond. The other 24 year old male was hospitalized for the gunshot wound and is facing charges of Aggravated Assault.

