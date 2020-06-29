Egyptian national Ehab Sadeek charged with committing offenses against South Texas minor

(STL.News) – A 45-year-old man has been indicted on charges of online solicitation of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

A Corpus Christi grand jury returned an indictment against Ehab Sadeek today. He resided in Winchester, Massachusetts, but is an Egyptian citizen with no legal status in the United States. He was initially charged by criminal complaint and made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie K. Hampton. At that time, the court found probable cause that Sadeek committed the alleged offenses and ordered him into custody. He will appear again in federal court in the near future on the indictment.

The charges allege Sadeek used interstate and foreign commerce to knowingly persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor victim in Live Oak County to engage in sexual activity. From May 7 to May 26, Sadeek allegedly transferred obscene material to the same victim, knowing she was less than 16 years of age. Sadeek traveled from Massachusetts to Texas with the intent to commit sexual offenses, according to the allegations.

The George West Police Department, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

This case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Popejoy, was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE