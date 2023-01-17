Efficient Night Train: Brussels To Berlin

The Good Night Train will connect two great European capitals, with all the comforts and romance you would expect from a night train.

Imagine boarding a train in Belgium at night and waking up to the first hours of German sunshine, having been lulled to sleep by the rattle of the tracks. Now it will be possible with The Good Night Train, a new night train that will connect Berlin and Brussels, with a stop in Amsterdam. This route will start operating from May 25, 2023, with at least three routes per week.

Joining the trend of train travel in Europe, The Good Night Train will be a connection between three major capitals of the continent, with all the romance expected of a night journey, without sacrificing comfort.

In addition to being accompanied by unparalleled landscapes, the train will offer berths and private compartments with beds, to sleep during the journey and arrive at the destination relaxed. You will also have breakfast service included and several options to eat on board. Reservations will be open from February 20 of this year, with rates starting at 49 euros.

Trains will leave Berlin every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the opposite direction they will have service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. However, it is expected that by 2024 the frequency could be daily, hoping that the route will be a success. There are even plans for an expansion into eastern Europe, from Prague.

The Advantages of Traveling While You Sleep



The company behind The Good Night Train is European Sleeper, founded in the Netherlands in 2021, as a cooperative that any enthusiast can become a part of. As its name indicates, its objective is to create a night train network that connects the main European destinations, while travelers sleep.

What was once a common service at any European terminal has become scarce, with just over a dozen night trains active on the continent. However, it has never ceased to be a practical option for any traveler.

Actually, there is no better way to take advantage of your stay in each destination. While a conventional trip can take away valuable time to get to know and enjoy a city, on a night train you make the journey asleep and wake up at the next stop, without having lost a day of vacation. The rates are not expensive (around 50 euros per bed and 100 in first class) and, as if that were not enough, you will be saving a night in a hotel.

In addition, The Good Night Train and any other rail system are options for making more sustainable trips and reducing the carbon footprint of tourism. The train is the most ecological form of mass transport. According to reports from the International Energy Agency, means of transport are responsible for a quarter of global CO2 emissions, however, trains only represent 2% of the total energy demand in the industry.

This article is originally published on travesiasdigital.com