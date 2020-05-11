EDVA Honors Fallen Law Enforcement Heroes During Police Week

(STL.News) – In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger and the Eastern District of Virginia will recognize the service and sacrifice of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

“During Police Week, our nation appropriately pauses to celebrate the service and bravery of police officers from around the country who selflessly gave their last full measure of devotion,” said Terwilliger. “We will forever be in their debt for keeping our communities safe and allowing us the luxury of pursuing those ideals set forth by our founding fathers of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Led by Attorney General Barr, the Department is committed to supporting our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers and their families. EDVA has their back, and they most certainly have our deepest thanks. Respect. Honor. Remember.”

National Police Week events began yesterday and will continue through Saturday.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

In addition to honoring and recognizing our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners on Terwilliger’s Twitter account and on EDVA’s Twitter account, EDVA leadership across the District will celebrate our law enforcement partners in various ways, including visiting local law enforcement divisions in Alexandria, Newport News, Norfolk, and Richmond to deliver breakfast and lunch to police departments.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including two officers here in the Eastern District of Virginia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE