Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP for Sheffield Central

E ddie Izzard has announced her hopes to stand as Sheffield’s Labour candidate at the next general election.

The comedian, who has regularly campaigned and canvassed for the party, made her intentions clear after current MP Paul Blomfield said he would not be running for the next vote.

Izzard has had a continuous bond with the city, having studied accountancy and financial management at Sheffield University in the 1980s.

Although she dropped out to pursue comedy, the university awarded Izzard an honorary doctorate in 2006.

More recently, the 60-year-old has performed at venues across the city and, for her Sports Relief fundraiser of 43 marathons, ran through the city.

She has also backed Sheffield as the city to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, in lieu of Ukraine.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Izzard said that her “whole creative career started here”.

Izzard said: “Sheffield has a proud history, showing grit and determination in overcoming adversities, and it was the wit and generosity of the people of this city that made me feel welcome when I first arrived in 1980 — the year the Leadmill opened.

“I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central, to support the city that has supported me. To take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into Number 10,” the political hopeful added.