ECB's Villeroy says in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec. 15

PARIS (Reuters) – ECB board member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday that he is in favour of a 50 basis point hike to 2% of the European Central Bank’s main rate at its board meeting on Dec. 15. Villeroy also said in an interview with LCI television that he expects inflation will peak in the first half of next year.