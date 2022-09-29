ECB's Rehn: long-term debt level not sustainable in third of euro zone countries



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn attends a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



HELSINKI (Reuters) – Long-term debt of more than one third of euro area countries is under serious threat, European Central Bank policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

“The efforts of EU countries to identify ways to limit household energy bills are understandable, but indiscriminately increasing expenditure would not be and would not help in the fight against inflation,” Rehn said in a statement.

“The long-term debt sustainability of more than one third of the countries in the euro area is under serious threat,” he added.