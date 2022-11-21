ECB's Holzmann backs 0.75 percentage point increase in December -FT

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker and Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Robert Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) – European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage point rise in the deposit rate for the next rate-setting meeting in December, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with him. Holzmann said that he does not “see signs of core inflation reducing” in the eurozone, according to the report, adding that he expected a “mild recession”.