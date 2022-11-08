ECB's Enria says not all banks would benefit from surge in rates

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, speaks at Reuters Summit interview in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Picture taken September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Most euro zone banks would do well if interest rates rose further but some corners of the market, such as lenders that mostly work with consumers, would suffer, the European Central Bank’s top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. “Capital depletion would be higher for certain business models, such as consumer lenders and promotional and development banks,” Enria said.