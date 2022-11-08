ECB can't let up in fight against inflation, Nagel says

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Joachim Nagel, President of Germany’s federal reserve Bundesbank is seen during a media tour at the Bundesbank headquarters in Frankfurt September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Heiko Becker

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank can’t let up in its fight against high inflation in the euro zone, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday.

“I will … do my utmost to ensure that we, the Governing Council of the ECB, do not let up too early and that we continue to push ahead with monetary policy normalization – even if our measures dampen economic development,” Nagel told a German banking conference. “Because in a situation where monetary policy gets behind the curve, the overall economic costs would be significantly higher.”