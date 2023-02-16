EC approves Romania’s aid scheme worth €259mn

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) The European Commission approved Romania’s aid scheme under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) worth 259 million euros.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the EC pointed out that the scheme will help Romania to invest in the production and recycling of solar panels and batteries.

It will also support Romania’s regional development and contribute to the EU’s green push.

The Commission stressed that the scheme will be partly funded through the RRF and noted that it will “contribute to regional development by targeting sectors with growing demand, which will support the creation of new jobs that require a skilled workforce, as well as a more sustainable and competitive economy.”

The scheme is to run until the end of 2024 and provide grants to companies that produce, assemble and recycle solar panels and batteries in parts of Romania eligible for regional aid.

“These areas are determined in the Romanian regional aid map for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, which specifies also the maximum state aid that can be granted per beneficiary in each of these areas,” the Commission noted.

The body pointed out that the measure is in line with EU rules aimed at promoting economic development of the most underdeveloped regions and supporting activities that will help the EU to reach its environmental targets.

Focus on regional development

The EC noted that the scheme is appropriate and necessary to help Romania develop its regions, adding that aid is proportionate and will keep negative effects on competition and trade to a minimum.

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, stated that the scheme “will provide key support to the production of batteries, photovoltaic cells, and panels.”

“The measure approved today will promote the economic development of the most disadvantaged areas in Romania, in line with the Union’s cohesion objectives, while contributing to the acceleration of the green transition.”

The EC reminded that reforms and investments including state aid under the RRF must be presented to the Commission for approval “unless covered by one of the state aid block-exemption rules.”

The body concluded that state aid rules allow bloc members to support their economic development and boost employment.