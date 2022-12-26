Easy Trip Planners shares close at 20% upper circuit in Monday's trade

Shares of closed at 20% upper circuit in Monday’s trade at Rs 54.65 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, the shares settled at Rs 54.65 per share.

The sharp rally in the stock price of the travel company was triggered by a company announcement introducing EMTFAMILY — an invite only, special programme for its elite shareholders.

Under this programme, the company’s shareholders will be enrolled into a ‘Refer Now & Earn Forever’ programme. By referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application, the referrer will be eligible to get exciting cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year.

Some of the exclusive features of the programme include — Refer Now & Earn Forever; Special & exclusive fares on various flights & hotels; Buy 2 nights and get 1 free on more than 500 hotels and Full-refund on medical grounds among others.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners have gained 70% in the last 1 year, while its year-to-date return is at 62%. The stock has fallen 26% from its 52-week high price of Rs 73.5.

FII shareholding in the stock has come down in the September quarter to 2.52% from 3.44% in the June quarter.

Of the 4 analysts’ recommendations on the stock, 2 suggested a ‘Strong Buy’, while one recommended a ‘Hold’ and the other gave a ‘Sell’ rating on the counter, Trendlyne data showed.

The travel services provider is a low-debt company with zero promoter pledge. Easy Trip Planners, listed in March 2021, is trading at a significant discount of 71% from its IPO issue price of Rs 187.

The smallcap company with a market valuation of Rs 9,499 crore is offers tour and travel services.