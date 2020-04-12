Easter Statement by US Congressman Darin LaHood of Illinois

(STL.News) US Congressman Darin LaHood of Illinois released the following statement:

Easter is about renewal, new life, and faith. Easter is a day that symbolizes hope for so many.

And, there is hope during a time of great uncertainty across the country and around the globe that thanks to what we are doing each day we will get through this challenging time. On this Easter Sunday, I hope each of us takes a moment to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and pray for those working day and night to combat the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has brought a challenge to our nation, unlike any of us have seen in our lifetimes.

No matter our background or where we come from, our everyday day lives changed. Businesses are closed, our children are attending school from home, and on this holy day, we are unable to fill our churches or gather with our families to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

I want to take a moment to say thank you to the heroes of this pandemic, the doctors, nurses, health care professionals, law enforcement officials, truck drivers, and grocery store workers. Americans are rising to the occasion to combat this virus, protect our communities, and keep our families safe. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.

While we can not enjoy our usual traditions today, there has never been a more important time to celebrate the sacrifice of those around us and embrace our faith.

Easter is about hope. With faith, unity, and American resilience, we will overcome this virus and join as families and Americans of faith to celebrate Easter for years to come.

So, whether your spending time with family virtually, worshiping online or through your tv, or taking time to reflect on your blessings this holiday, I hope you have a blessed and Happy Easter!

“He is not here; he has risen!” – Luke 24: 6

Sincerely,

Darin LaHood