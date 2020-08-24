Eagle Butte Man Dante Johnson Sentenced for Firearm Charges and Voluntary Manslaughter

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence was sentenced on August 17, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Dante Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $200.

An Information was filed against Johnson on January 14, 2019. He pled guilty on June 1, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on January 12, 2019, when Johnson fired a gun and people at a neighboring house heard it. Upon hearing the gunshot, the victim exited the residence to see what was going on. As the victim stepped forward, Johnson pointed a handgun at him and shot the victim in the chest. The victim collapsed and died due to the gunshot wound.

