Dylan Milton Jarvis Indicted For Possessing A Weapon

Clay County Man, Dylan Milton Jarvis Indicted For Unlawfully Possessing A Weapon Made From A Shotgun

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Dylan Milton Jarvis (30, Orange Park) with unlawful possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act firearm (weapon made from a shotgun). If convicted, Jarvis faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Jarvis had been indicted on April 7, 2022. He was arrested on April 14, 2022. The indictment also notifies Jarvis that the United States intends to forfeit the weapon made from a shotgun.

According to the facts presented in court and the indictment, at approximately 5:30 pm on January 11, 2022, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to calls of shots fired near Blanding Boulevard, a heavily traveled road in Orange Park. Upon making contact with Jarvis in a parking lot, the CCSO determined that Jarvis had fired three to four rounds into the ground from a 12-gauge shotgun and then discarded the firearm. The CCSO located the shotgun in the immediate vicinity of the parking lot along with multiple spent shotgun shells.

Further investigation by the CCSO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that Jarvis previously sawed off the barrel and the stock of the 12-gauge shotgun. A record check confirmed that this weapon made from a shotgun was not registered to Jarvis in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Jacksonville Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today