Little Eagle Man, Dustin Jade Red Fox Indicted for Burglary, Assault, and Arson Charges

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Little Eagle, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Burglary, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Domestic Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Arson.

Dustin Jade Red Fox, age 30, was indicted on July 11, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 21, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $500 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on June 21, 2022, in Little Eagle, Red Fox burglarized a home and assaulted one of its occupants. Red Fox then attempted to burn down the home by starting a fire.

The charges are merely accusations and Red Fox is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services, Standing Rock Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook is prosecuting the case.

Red Fox was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today