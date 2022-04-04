Onawa Man, Dustin Haynes Pleads Guilty to Meth and Gun Charges

Haynes threw out baggies of meth as he fled from police.

(STL.News) A man involved in methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm pled guilty on March 24, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City.

Dustin Haynes, 38, from Onawa, Iowa, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempt to manufacture methamphetamine, and illegal possession of a firearm.

At the plea hearing, evidence showed that Haynes was previously convicted of Burglary, Assault while Participating in a Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance . As a result, Haynes was not able to legally possess guns. Evidence further showed that on September 1, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Haynes was operating. Officers seized components of a methamphetamine lab in Haynes’ vehicle, and a shotgun (broken down) in the trunk of the vehicle.

Law enforcement also seized two boxes of pseudoephedrine (used to make methamphetamine) and receipts showing the purchase of the pseudoephedrine within the previous 30 days. Haynes intended to manufacture and distribute the methamphetamine. Haynes attempted to flee law enforcement agents by vehicle, then on foot, and during the pursuit threw out several baggies of meth.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Haynes remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. On the two drug convictions, Haynes faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and at least four years of supervised release following any imprisonment. On the firearm conviction, Haynes faces no mandatory minimum sentence and a possible maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment and up to three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address themAs part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa DCI Laboratory, Monona County Sheriff’s Department, and Iowa State Patrol.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today