Dunmore Man Robert Andrewsh, Jr. Charged With Drug Trafficking And Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 11, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Robert Andrewsh, Jr., age 25, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, with methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment charges Andrewsh with conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine in November and December 2019, with distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on three different occasions, and with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his narcotics trafficking.

The matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Scranton Police Department, and the City of Carbondale Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

