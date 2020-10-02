Duke Energy to announce third-quarter 2020 financial results on Nov. 5

CHARLOTTE, NC (STL.News) Duke Energy will announce its third-quarter financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5, in a news release to be posted on the company’s website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET that day to discuss third-quarter 2020 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors’ section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy’s website or by dialing 888-204-4368 in the U.S. or 323-994-2093 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 5902971. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 15, 2020, by calling 888-203-1112 in the U.S. or 719-457-0820 outside the U.S. and using the code 5902971. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors’ section of the company’s website.