DUI Saturation Patrols Planned For Friday Night by Kansas City MO Police

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Nearly three-fourths of fatal Kansas City traffic crashes so far this year have involved an impaired driver, so Kansas City Police will conduct saturation patrols late Friday night into early Saturday to try to curb that number.

A total of 49 people have been killed in Kansas City traffic crashes so far this year, compared to 36 at the same time last year, for a 36% increase. So far, 74% of those fatal crashes have involved an impaired driver.

For example, a 23-year-old woman was crossing Main at 43rd Street on foot June 21 when she was struck by a driver who fled. The woman died at the scene. Police have since located the driver and determined she was impaired at the time of the crash.

“I want the community to know the DUI Section of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department is doing their part in making our roadways safer through DWI Enforcement,” Sergeant Corey Carlisle said. “No one should have to mourn the loss of a loved one due to impaired driving.”

KCPD’s DUI Section officers will be looking for impaired drivers the night of July 3 using saturation patrols.

