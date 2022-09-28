Dow, S&P 500 open higher on lower yields, Apple slides

The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields gently lifted rate-sensitive growth stocks, but the gains were capped by losses in Apple Inc after it dropped plans to boost iPhone production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.9 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 29,198.92. The S&P 500 rose 4.7 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,651.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.0 points, or 0.11%, to 10,817.525 at the opening bell.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bill came off 12-year highs to hit the day’s low of 3.886%, while Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell after touching a 11-year high.

“Yields now are approaching the Fed’s desired target level of 4 and 4.5%. So once that happens, we should see yields beginning to level off and that should boost equity prices,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist, Spartan Capital Securities LLC.

