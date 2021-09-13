Dorinel Trofin Sentenced for Role in ATM Skimming Conspiracy

Romanian National, Dorinel Trofin Sentenced to 54 Months in Prison for Role in ATM Skimming Conspiracy

TRENTON, N.J (STL.News) A Romanian national was sentenced today to 54 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to steal bank account information from thousands of customers by installing secret card-reading devices and pinhole cameras on ATMs throughout New Jersey and elsewhere, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Dorinel Trofin, 47, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan imposed the sentence today in Trenton federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Trofin admitted he was part of an ATM skimming scheme that stole bank account information by installing hidden card-reading devices on ATMs throughout northern and central New Jersey. Trofin previously acknowledged that he and his conspirators created bank cards using the fraudulently obtained account information, which they used to unlawfully withdraw large amounts of cash from various ATMs. The scheme, which involved actual and attempted losses exceeding $1.5 million dollars, impacted over 1,000 bank customers.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Sheridan sentenced Trofin to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $443,277 in restitution.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark; detectives with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone; and detectives with the Woodbridge Police Department, under the direction of Police Director Robert Hubner, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today