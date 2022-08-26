Defendant, Donovan Grant Admits To 2014 Murder

(STL.News) Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DONOVAN GRANT pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court to participating in the armed robbery of Jercar Brooks in the Bronx on January 23, 2014. As part of his guilty plea, GRANT admitted that during the robbery, he shot and killed Brooks. GRANT is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Alvin K. Hellerstein on November 28, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Eight years ago, Jercar Brooks was murdered inside his apartment in the Bronx. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the New York City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Donovan Grant has now been held accountable for this senseless crime. Together with our law enforcement partners, this Office will continue to bring justice to the victims of violent crime.”

According to the allegations in the Superseding Indictment and other documents filed in federal court, as well as statements made in public court proceedings:

On January 23, 2014, GRANT planned to rob Brooks at gunpoint during a supposed marijuana deal. GRANT brought a gun and bag of pretend money to Brooks’ apartment located at 634 East 233rd Street in the Bronx, intending to take the marijuana by force if the plan to deceive Brooks was unsuccessful. During the course of the armed robbery, GRANT shot Brooks two times and killed him. GRANT fled the building, taking with him the box of marijuana that he had planned to steal.

GRANT, 60, of Brooklyn, New York, pled guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951, which carries a maximum term of twenty years in prison.

The maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigating work of the FBI and the NYPD.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason Swergold and Mollie Bracewell are in charge of the prosecution.

