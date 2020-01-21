Dominion Energy Donates $1.6 Million to Nonprofit Partners Meeting Critical Community Needs

– Grants focus on housing, health care and food security in communities served by Dominion Energy

– Grants will be shared by 224 organizations across 13 states

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Dominion Energy through its charitable foundation today awarded grants to more than 200 nonprofit organizations in 13 states to help feed, house, and care for people in need. Totaling $1.6 million, the grants will support essential human services. This is the fifth year the company has awarded more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.

“We are pleased to support our nonprofit partners as they work to make positive impacts in our communities,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants are intended to support the most basic needs—food, shelter and medical care for our neighbors in need.”

Applications were open to eligible organizations in targeted areas of Connecticut, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and other areas within Dominion Energy’s footprint. A few examples of this year’s grant-winning recipients include:

Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center (Cleveland, Ohio) to offer support services, including access to health care, shelter and food to clients who are deaf.

Community Kitchen (Bennettsville, S.C.) to serve nutritious lunches, 52 weeks a year, every Monday through Friday, to those less fortunate in the community.

Community Nursing Services (Salt Lake City, Utah) to vaccinate uninsured or underinsured Utahans.

Food for Thought (Kitty Hawk, N.C.) to distribute healthy meals for needy Dare County students.

Homeless No More (Columbia, S.C.) for wraparound services for children living at their Family Emergency Shelter and St. Lawrence Place’s transitional housing program.

Neighborhood Health (Alexandria, Va.) to offer dental care to uninsured Alexandria City Public School students through the “WOW Bus,” a mobile dental unit that visits the schools for onsite exams and care.

Rx Drug Access Partnership (Richmond, Va.) to provide essential medication to uninsured Virginians living at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Thames Valley Council for Community Action (New London County, Conn.) to provide seniors with nutritious meals served daily at local senior centers or deliver to seniors who are homebound.

For more on charitable giving programs, visit Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.