Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter Earnings

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net loss determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $1.2 billion ($1.41 per share) compared with a net gain of $54 million ($0.05 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020, were $706 million ($0.82 per share), compared with operating earnings of $619 million ($0.77 per share) for the same period in 2019. The company estimates that its second-quarter 2020 operating earnings were negatively impacted by $0.03 per share due to worse than normal weather in its utility service territories.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to impairment-related charges associated with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header projects and net gains on our nuclear decommissioning trust funds. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to charges related to SCANA merger commitments.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

