Dominican National Yokasta Aybar-Soto Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to distributing fentanyl.

Yokasta Aybar-Soto, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for Sept. 3, 2020. Aybar-Soto was initially charged by criminal complaint and has been in custody since Sept. 12, 2019.

With a companion, Aybar-Soto sold over 40 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 2019.

The charging statutes provide for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Office; Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey; and Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney James R. Drabick of Lelling’s Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE