Dominican National Wilkin Jose Guerrero Villar Charged with Illegal Reentry

(STL.News) – A Dominican national living in Lawrence was charged yesterday in federal court with illegal reentry.

Wilkin Jose Guerrero Villar, 40, was charged by criminal complaint with illegal reentry after deportation. Following his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein, Guerrero Villar was detained pending a detention hearing set for May 20, 2020.

According to charging documents, in June 2016, Guerrero Villar was encountered by an ICE official while in pre-trial custody at the Middlesex House of Corrections. At that time, Guerrero Villar was determined to be illegally present in the United Sates, placed into removal proceedings, and deported to the Dominican Republic on June 21, 2016.

It is alleged that sometime after his removal in 2016, Guerrero Villar illegally reentered the United States. On May 5, 2020, Guerrero Villar was encountered by ICE in Haverhill, his prints were taken, and found to match the prints in his alien file. Guerrero Villar was then taken into ICE administrative custody.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Guerrero Villar will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Todd Lyons, Acting Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

