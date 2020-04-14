Dominican National Daniel Araujo Guerrero Charged with Illegal Reentry

(STL.News) – A Dominican national who previously resided in Lawrence was arrested yesterday and charged with illegal reentry.

Daniel Araujo Guerrero, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed yesterday with illegal reentry into the United States after deportation. Araujo Guerreo appeared yesterday afternoon via teleconference before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelly, who ordered him detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for April 17, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, in January 2016, Araujo Guerreo was convicted in federal court in Boston of identity theft and sentenced to 14 months in prison. On July 5, 2016, Araujo Guerreo was deported to the Dominican Republic.

It is alleged that, at some point, Araujo Guerreo returned to the United States. On Feb. 23, 2018, Araujo Guerreo was arrested in Lawrence on warrants for a variety of crimes including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and drug conspiracy. He was held in custody at the Essex County House of Corrections until yesterday when he was transferred to the custody of immigration officers.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

