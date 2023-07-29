Facebook Twitter
HomeBusinessDOJ Sues George Brito - Luis Brito - Brito and Brito Accounting
Business

DOJ Sues George Brito – Luis Brito – Brito and Brito Accounting

Smith
By Smith
0
20
DOJ Sues George Brito - Luis Brito - Brito and Brito Accounting
DOJ Sues George Brito - Luis Brito - Brito and Brito Accounting

Justice Department Sues to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparers George Brito, Luis Brito, and Brito and Brito Accounting USA, Inc.

Florida (STL.News) The United States filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against George Brito, Luis Brito, and Brito and Brito Accounting USA, Inc.  The civil complaint seeks to enjoin the defendants from preparing federal tax returns for others.

The civil complaint alleges that the defendants, George Brito and Luis Brito, have worked as tax return preparers for almost thirty years and, since 2019, have prepared thousands of tax returns annually.  The complaint alleges that the defendants prepare returns that understate their customers’ tax liabilities and overstate their refunds.  According to the complaint, the defendants’ unlawful schemes include deducting ineligible expenses as itemized deductions, claiming false or inflated business expenses and losses, and fabricating residential energy credits without any factual basis to claim them.

As alleged in the complaint, the defendants have caused the United States to issue inflated refunds that the defendants’ customers were not entitled to receive and to lose tax revenue.  The complaint further alleges that the defendant’s conduct harmed their customers, who pay substantial fees for what they believe, to be honest, return preparation services but eventually learn that they owe money to the IRS because of the inaccuracies reported on their returns.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

Taxpayers seeking a return preparer should remain vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers, as return preparer fraud is one of the IRS’s Dirty Dozen Tax Scams.  The IRS offers tips on how to accurately file returns and how to choose a tax return preparer, as well as steps taxpayers can take to get a jumpstart on filing.  The IRS has launched a free directory of federal tax preparers and offers information on how to avoid “ghost” tax preparers, whose refusal to sign a return should be a red flag to taxpayers.

In addition, IRS Free File, a public-private partnership, offers free online tax preparation and filing options on IRS partner websites for individuals whose adjusted gross income is under $73,000.  For individuals whose income is over that threshold, IRS Free File offers electronic federal tax forms that can be filled out and filed online for free.

In the past decade, the Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers.  Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department’s website.  An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found here.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice

Previous article
Four Indicted – Money Laundering – Human Smuggling Network
Next article
Thai Kitchen Announces Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu for July 30
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Bojangles Restaurants to Pay $20K to Settle with EEOC

Bojangles Restaurants to Pay $20K to Settle with EEOC