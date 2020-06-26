Doctor Donald Hyungjoon Kim Charged with Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances Which Resulted in the Death of Three Patients

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment involving the illegal distribution of opioids and other controlled substances, announced Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

On June 18, 2020, the grand jury charged Donald Hyungjoon Kim, M.D., 53, for distributing opioids and other controlled substances illegally. In 2018, the Oklahoma City DEA District Office began to investigate the prescription writing of Dr. Kim, who practiced in Oklahoma City. The indictment alleges that from July 1, 2015, to October 12, 2018, Dr. Kim committed 154 separate counts of distributing controlled substances—including Schedule II opioids such as oxycodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl, as well as other controlled substances—outside the usual course of professional medical practice and without legitimate medical purpose. The indictment also alleges that his criminal distribution of these drugs resulted in three patient deaths.

If convicted of distributing controlled substances illegally, Dr. Kim could be imprisoned for up to twenty years. If convicted of any of the three distribution counts alleged to have resulted in deaths, however, he would face a sentence of not less than twenty years and up to life. Any of these counts could result in a fine of up to $1,000,000 and a term of supervised release of at least three years.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, and the Consumer Protection Branch of the US Department of Justice. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David P. Petermann, Matthew P. Anderson, and Consumer Protection Branch Criminal Division Attorney Donald Lorenzen are prosecuting the case.

The public is reminded these charges are merely accusations and that Dr. Kim is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Reference is made to court filings for further information.

