DLTx Raises USD 3.5m to Launch Bitcoin Division in DLTx Digital Assets – Marketscreener.com

(Oslo, 21 November 2022) DLTx ASA (DLTx, OSE: DLTX) (“DLTx”, the “Company”) is

pleased to announce that it is moving forward with the development of a bitcoin

division in DLTx Digital Assets and has raised an initial USD $3.5 million for

the first phase of development.

The Company aims to take a vertically integrated approach through managing the

fabrication of modular containers, overseeing on-site construction, hiring and

training local operators, and optimizing the software involved.

With a focus on sustainability for Bitcoin production methods, DLTx intends to

harness power where there is either overcapacity, no viable connection to the

grid, or an ability to turn waste into power, such as with flare gas (preventing

methane release).

The Company expects future sites to combine wind, hydro, solar and flare gas –

all of which have pre-existing power delivery infrastructure.

“This is the first of many expected announcements with regards to our Bitcoin

division over the coming weeks and months. We believe our model is capital

efficient and this first investment enables us to get moving at a time when the

cost of entry is multiples lower than six to nine months ago,” says DLTx Chief

Operating Officer Simon Campbell.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, +47 922 55 444, ir@dltx.com

Roger Lund, VP Strategy, +47 95 16 11 13, ir@dltx.com

About DLTx

DLTx ASA (“DLTx”) is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3

capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global

industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new

economy that’s powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been

at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important

protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first

blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining

infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company

focused on powering Web 3.

Learn more at https://www.dltx.com

About Blockchain Moon

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp, a Delaware corporation (“Blockchain Moon”)

(NASDAQ: BMAQ, BMAQU, BMAQR, BMAQW) is a blank check company formed for the

purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock

purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more

businesses.

On October 15, 2022, Blockchain Moon, announced that it executed a Business

Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) dated as of October

14, 2022 with Malibu Parent Inc., a Delaware corporation (“New BMAC”), Hermosa

Merger Sub LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and DLTx, to acquire all

the Web3 assets of DLTx, listed on the Euronext Oslo (DLTX.OL) (the transactions

contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the “Business Combination”).

Blockchain Moon seeks to capitalize on the extensive experience of its

management team, board of directors and advisors who are both blockchain

industry investors and entrepreneurs to pursue prospective targets that are high

growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Blockchain Moon is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani,

Chief Financial Officer Wes Levitt, board members, John Jacobs, Michael Terpin,

David Shafrir, James Haft, and special committee members, John Hopkins and Carl

Johnson.

Learn more at https://www.bmaq.IO

