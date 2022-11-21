DLTx Raises USD 3.5m to Launch Bitcoin Division in DLTx Digital Assets – Marketscreener.com

(Oslo, 21 November 2022) DLTx ASA (DLTx, OSE: DLTX) (“DLTx”, the “Company”) is
pleased to announce that it is moving forward with the development of a bitcoin
division in DLTx Digital Assets and has raised an initial USD $3.5 million for
the first phase of development.
The Company aims to take a vertically integrated approach through managing the
fabrication of modular containers, overseeing on-site construction, hiring and
training local operators, and optimizing the software involved.
With a focus on sustainability for Bitcoin production methods, DLTx intends to
harness power where there is either overcapacity, no viable connection to the
grid, or an ability to turn waste into power, such as with flare gas (preventing
methane release).
The Company expects future sites to combine wind, hydro, solar and flare gas –
all of which have pre-existing power delivery infrastructure.
“This is the first of many expected announcements with regards to our Bitcoin
division over the coming weeks and months. We believe our model is capital
efficient and this first investment enables us to get moving at a time when the
cost of entry is multiples lower than six to nine months ago,” says DLTx Chief
Operating Officer Simon Campbell.
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, +47 922 55 444, ir@dltx.com
Roger Lund, VP Strategy, +47 95 16 11 13, ir@dltx.com
About DLTx
DLTx ASA (“DLTx”) is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3
capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global
industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new
economy that’s powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been
at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important
protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first
blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining
infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company
focused on powering Web 3.
Learn more at https://www.dltx.com
About Blockchain Moon
Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp, a Delaware corporation (“Blockchain Moon”)
(NASDAQ: BMAQ, BMAQU, BMAQR, BMAQW) is a blank check company formed for the
purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock
purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more
businesses.
On October 15, 2022, Blockchain Moon, announced that it executed a Business
Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) dated as of October
14, 2022 with Malibu Parent Inc., a Delaware corporation (“New BMAC”), Hermosa
Merger Sub LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and DLTx, to acquire all
the Web3 assets of DLTx, listed on the Euronext Oslo (DLTX.OL) (the transactions
contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the “Business Combination”).
Blockchain Moon seeks to capitalize on the extensive experience of its
management team, board of directors and advisors who are both blockchain
industry investors and entrepreneurs to pursue prospective targets that are high
growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Blockchain Moon is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani,
Chief Financial Officer Wes Levitt, board members, John Jacobs, Michael Terpin,
David Shafrir, James Haft, and special committee members, John Hopkins and Carl
Johnson.
Learn more at https://www.bmaq.IO
