DiversityInc recognizes Ameren as a top company for diversity and inclusion

Ameren’s Board of Directors makes Top 10

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Ameren Corporation’s ability to fulfill its mission, To Power the Quality of Life, requires an innovative and inclusive workforce – one that is as diverse as the Missouri and Illinois communities the company serves. In recognition of its commitment to ensuring a workforce and culture that values everyone’s uniqueness and differences, Ameren has been ranked by DiversityInc® as one of the nation’s most outstanding companies for diversity and inclusion (D&I).

Overall, Ameren received honors in three of the best D&I listings:

For the 12th consecutive year, Ameren was ranked as one of the nation’s top utilities for Diversity and Inclusion.

For the third year in a row, Ameren was ranked among the Top 10 regional companies – and was the only utility to appear on the regional list.

For the first time, Ameren made the Top 10 Board of Directors, representing companies in all industries.

“For 12 years, we have been recognized as a leader in the utility space for our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Sharon Harvey Davis, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Ameren and the company’s chief diversity officer. “Our recognition as a regional leader demonstrates that what we do is not just industry-specific. We know that bringing diverse co-workers to Ameren, including their different perspectives and viewpoints in how we do business, will provide more creative and innovative solutions to the complex problems and issues we face each day – allowing us to achieve our mission to Power The Quality of Life for our customers.”

Since 2008, Ameren has been consistently recognized by DiversityInc for creating an inclusive workplace, supporting the diverse communities it serves and developing strong partnerships with diverse suppliers.

“We are honored to be recognized again for our diversity and inclusion program at Ameren,” said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren. “Our diversity and inclusion efforts enable us to attract, retain and support a diverse and inclusive workforce, while enlisting the services of strong, diverse suppliers. These factors, coupled with the insight provided by our talented and diverse board of directors, enable us to deliver significant value to our customers and the communities we serve.”

In addition to being a key component of its corporate culture, diversity and inclusion are foundational to Ameren’s co-worker employee resource groups that reflect the population the company serves and employs. Ameren’s employee resource groups include Ameren Military-Veteran Employees; Ameren Network of Multi-Cultural Employees; Powering Connections for All Abilities; Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender Employees and Allies Network; Multi-Generational Resource Group; and Women Influencing Success in Energy. Each group commits to a mission and annual strategic business plan that identifies how it will support Ameren’s business goals and objectives, participate in community outreach and educate and engage employees.