District of Columbia to Receive $38.5M to Cover Costs Related to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, PA (STL.News) The District of Columbia will receive more than $38.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reimburse costs related to procuring personal protective equipment and implementing safety measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $38,559,311.26 represents a 75 percent federal cost-share. The remaining 25 percent of the cost will come from non-federal sources.

The federal funds are divided into two awards.

The first provides $36,886,317.38 in federal funding to the Office of Contracts and Procurement (OCP) for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Throughout this ongoing response, COVID-19 created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public requiring emergency response and protective measures. In response to the event, the Office of Contract and Procurement (OCP) was the responsible agency for purchasing and distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various agencies across the District of Columbia. These purchases include but are not limited to decontamination materials, N95 masks, and PPE for testing sites. Costs also include support to testing sites, medical care to those testing positive to COVID-19, and mass fatality management. All work for this project started April 1 and covers up until June 30, 2020.

The second award provides $1,672,993.88 in federal funding also to OCP for Emergency Protective Measures. In response to the event, the District was responsible for providing transportation, security and medical support to COVID-19 patients and potentially infected individuals. To eliminate the spread of COVID-19, the District used decontamination systems to ensure emergency medical services could safely carryout lifesaving activities for the community. The District also implemented Community-Based Testing to Centers for Disease Control’s specified vulnerable population, individuals in low income neighborhoods, and the homeless. The purchased supplies and commodities were procured through various contracts.

These grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private non-profit organizations.

“These grants enable our partners to provide life-saving resources. This funding tangibly demonstrates the support the federal government is providing to communities in their fight against COVID-19”, said MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator.

FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the District of Columbia in coordination with DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (DC HSEMA). It is the District of Columbia’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipient receives this award.

