District Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking

District Men Sentenced to Prison Terms for Armed Carjacking in Northeast Washington

18-Year-Old Victim Also Robbed of Personal Belongings

(STL.News) Keith Baham, 22, and David McKinney, 21, both of Washington, D.C., have been sentenced to prison terms for their roles in a carjacking and armed robbery that took place in February 2019 in Northeast Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Baham was sentenced yesterday to a 15-year prison term and McKinney was sentenced yesterday to a prison term of 7 ½ years. Both defendants were found guilty by a jury in February 2020, of armed carjacking, armed robbery, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of vehicle, following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. They were sentenced by the Honorable J. Michael Ryan. Following their prison terms, both men will be placed on five years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, the victim, then 18, knew McKinney and was driving his car with him on Feb. 25, 2019. They picked up Baham, and Baham and McKinney had the victim drive to the 3100 block of Apple Road NE. Once there, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Baham brandished a firearm, threatened to shoot the victim, and told the victim to drop everything and to hand over his belongings. While the victim was held at gunpoint, the men took the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and other personal items before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

Baham was arrested on July 30, 2019. McKinney was arrested on July 18, 2019. Both have been in custody since their arrests.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Supervisory Victim/Witness Services Coordinator Katina Adams-Washington, Victim/Witness Services Coordinator La June Thames, Paralegal Specialists Jessica Pierce, Sabrina Turner, and Debra McPherson, Victim/Witness Advocate Jennifer Clark, Supervisory Litigation Technology Specialist Leif Hickling, and former Investigative Analyst William Hamann of the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Forman and Kevin Birney, who prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today