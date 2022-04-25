District Court Appoints Christopher J. Wilson As U.S. Attorney

District Court Appoints Christopher J. Wilson As United States Attorney For The Eastern District Of Oklahoma

(STL.News) Christopher J. Wilson has been appointed by the United States District Court as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Chief Judge Ronald A. White administered the oath to Wilson who will serve until a presidentially appointed Senate confirmed U.S Attorney is named.

“I am honored and grateful to the District Court judges for allowing me to continue serving as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma,” said Wilson. “I am blessed to lead a talented and dedicated team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and it remains our goal to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of the Eastern District and hold federal offenders accountable.”

Wilson became Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District on March 1, 2021. Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed Wilson on December 26, 2021, to be the Interim U.S. Attorney for a period of 120 days. Prior to his designation as Acting U.S. Attorney, Wilson was the First Assistant United States Attorney and previously served as Chief of the Criminal Division.

Wilson has been an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma since April 2006. As a federal prosecutor, he handled a wide variety of criminal matters including terrorism, violent crime, firearms, white collar, public corruption, narcotics, and child exploitation.

Wilson served as the Eastern District’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council Coordinator (ATAC), National Security Cyber Specialist (NSCS), Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator (CHIP), Project Safe Childhood Coordinator (PSC), Elder Justice Coordinator (EJC), District Security Manager (DOSM), and Crisis Management Coordinator (CMC). In 2018, Wilson received the Executive Office of United States Attorneys Director’s Award for Superior Performance in Indian Country.

Wilson, a life-long resident of Oklahoma, received his Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Christian College in 1986, graduating summa cum laude, and his Juris Doctor with Distinction degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1989.

Wilson’s career as a criminal prosecutor began in 1991 as an Assistant District Attorney in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma. He served as the First Assistant for Oklahoma’s 18th Prosecutorial District (Pittsburg and Haskell counties) for two District Attorneys and was the elected District Attorney for District 18 from January 2003 to April 2006.

