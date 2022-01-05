Digital Realty – Pricing of €750 million of Guaranteed Notes

Digital Realty Announces Pricing of €750 million of Guaranteed Notes due 2032

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced Tuesday that Digital Intrepid Holding B.V., an indirect wholly-owned holding, and finance subsidiary of the company’s operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P., priced an offering of €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2032 at 99.056% of the principal amount.

The Euro Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Digital Intrepid Holding B.V. and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company, and the operating partnership. Interest on the Euro Notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 1.375% per annum from and including January 18, 2022, and the Euro Notes will mature on July 18, 2032.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Euro Notes to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership’s global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with the company’s intention to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt, or the redemption, repurchase, repayment or retirement of outstanding equity or debt securities, or a combination of the foregoing.

The Euro Notes are being sold only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Euro Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Euro Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the Euro Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

NOTE: The Safe Harbor Statement, Reg S Statement, and Notice to EEA Retail Investors have been removed from this post. To read these statements, please visit Digital Realty News.