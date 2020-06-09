Devon Young Jr was Arrested in Child Sex Abuse by Washington DC Police

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Child Sex Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspect forcibly committed a sexual act against the victim and took belongings without right.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2020, 18 year-old Devon Young Jr., of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and Theft II, the suspect was also charged with the unrelated charges of Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

