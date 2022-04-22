Deveon Demond Sentenced For Possession Of Firearm

Armed Career Criminal, Deveon Demond Jenkins Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Possession Of A Loaded Firearm

(STL.News) Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Deveon Demond Jenkins (29, Ocala) to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Jenkins had pleaded guilty on November 29, 2021.

According to court documents, on April 10, 2020, Jenkins was a passenger in the backseat of an automobile that Ocala Police Department officers stopped for a traffic infraction. After a K-9 signaled the presence of contraband in the car, officers searched the vehicle and discovered at Jenkins’s feet a firearm that they later determined was stolen.

DNA testing and recorded jail telephone calls subsequently confirmed that Jenkins had been in possession of the firearm. Jenkins, who has 20 prior felony convictions, is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law. His numerous prior convictions for the sale of drugs qualify him as an Armed Career Criminal for sentencing purposes.

This case was investigated by the Ocala Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today