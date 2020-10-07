Detroit Man Wins $454,448 from the Michigan Lottery

MI (STL.News)A Detroit man is going to be debt free after winning a $454,448 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 16 drawing to win the big prize: 01-02-21-23-37. He bought his winning ticket at the CVS pharmacy, located at 19900 VanDyke Road in Detroit.

“I play the Daily 3 and Daily 4 regularly, and play Fantasy 5, too,” said the player. “I saw the drawing results on channel 4 and I couldn’t believe I’d hit the jackpot!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He plans to pay some bills and then invest the remainder.

