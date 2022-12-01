Detroit man admits role in a drug conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Shawn Harper Warren, of Detroit, Michigan, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Warren, also known as “S.J.,” 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Warren admitted to working with another to sell more than fifty grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in September 2019.

Warren faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

Find the related case here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndwv/pr/west-virginia-and-detroit-residents-indicted-drug-trafficking-operation