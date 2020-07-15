Des Moines Man Vance Allan Misel Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – On July 10, 2020, Vance Allan Misel, age 31, of Des Moines, appeared before United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger and was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of child pornography with eight years of supervised release to follow his prison term. Misel pleaded guilty to the offense on April 13, 2020. Misel was also ordered by the Court to pay $1,000 restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Misel was found to have possessed more than 150 images of child pornography and to have obstructed justice by deleting images of child pornography upon learning of a search warrant being executed at his residence. During the investigation, law enforcement located on-line postings of Misel, in which, Misel expressed a desire to engage in sexual abuse of minor females and to exchange child pornography, among other things.

This matter was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations with assistance of the United States Marshals Service. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Iowa.

