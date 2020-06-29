Deraze Lashon Bullock Arrested for firing in 1800 block of McKee Street

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia police have arrested Deraze Lashon Bullock, 22, of Columbia, in relation to the shooting that took place in the 1800 block of McKee Street on June 25.

Bullock was arrested for first degree assault, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He has been remanded in the custody of Boone County Jail.

The 16-year-old victim reported that he was confronted while riding his bicycle in the 1800 block of McKee Street. He stated that the suspect, identified as Bullock, shot at him, which was confirmed by officers finding shell casings in the area. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE