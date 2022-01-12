Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Stefano Sannino

Politics

January 12, 2022
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino today in Brussels.  The Deputy Secretary and Secretary-General reaffirmed the United States’ and EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  They discussed our united approach to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up along Ukraine’s borders.  They also discussed shared concerns about political pressure and economic coercion against Lithuania by the People’s Republic of China.