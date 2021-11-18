Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo today in Washington. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister Mori highlighted that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The Deputy Secretary thanked Japan for its leadership in regional and global initiatives and stressed the U.S. commitment to defending the rules-based international order, as well as unwavering U.S. support for all those working toward the peaceful restoration of Burma’s path to democracy. The two also discussed the DPRK and our shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. They also reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation, which seeks to tackle the global challenges of the 21st century.