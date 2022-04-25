Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Frédéric Bernard

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Council Bernard

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Frédéric Bernard, head of cabinet of the President of the European Council, in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed the EU’s strong financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine and the unprecedented U.S.- EU and transatlantic unity in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary also reaffirmed the United States’ continued strong support for Ukraine’s European aspirations.