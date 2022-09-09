Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Stefano Sannino

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino, continuing their close coordination on a wide range of challenges. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General affirmed their support for Ukraine and discussed their shared commitment to promoting peace and security in the Western Balkans. The Deputy Secretary looks forward to hosting Secretary General Sannino for the next meeting of the U.S.-EU High-Level Dialogue on China and Indo-Pacific Consultations later this year.

Read more news related to Wendy Sherman: