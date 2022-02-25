Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Saudi Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke yesterday with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Waleed El Khereiji about the premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine by Russia’s military forces and the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty.