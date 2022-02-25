Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with ROK Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke yesterday with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun about Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary stressed that President Putin’s premeditated war is a needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.? Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated the importance of responding in a united and decisive way to hold Russia accountable for its actions that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.