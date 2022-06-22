Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with François Delattre

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre today to discuss continued coordination to support Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including how best to respond to Ukraine’s urgent security needs. They also discussed global food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Delattre also spoke about preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Madrid and ensuring the Alliance remains ready to meet current and future challenges. Deputy Secretary Sherman highlighted the need for continued coordination in support of Haiti.