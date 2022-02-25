Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Dutch Political Director

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke by phone yesterday with Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political Director Thijs van der Plas. They underscored their resolute support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia’s premeditated and unjustified attack on Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman conferred with the Dutch Political Director about the situation in Ukraine, our cooperation with Allies and partners to impose sanctions, and our efforts to ensure the stability of energy markets. They highlighted the United States’ and the European Union’s shared commitment to continue imposing severe costs and consequences on the Russian Federation if Russia continues its unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine.